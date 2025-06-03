CHP, BART and Oakland police walk through Chinatown to meet merchants

The Brief CHP, BART and Oakland police took part in a Chinatown walk to meet merchants. Officers listened to complaints from business owners and community members. The CHP was welcomed in Chinatown by some, but criticized by others for chases that have resulted in injury and death.



It's been a familiar sight in Oakland's Chinatown, an all-volunteeer patrol taking a walk with police to build connections.

But on Tuesday, the group was joined not only by Oakland police but a BART officer and an Oakland CHP captain as well.

Together, they met local merchants, many of whom voiced concerns about shoplifting.

"Chinatown supports law enforcement. For them to walk and visit and greet the merchants, I think it means a lot," said Stewart Chen, president of the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council.

CHP presence in Oakland debated

What they're saying:

This is the first time the CHP has taken part in the walk.

"It's great, that's what working together as a team, with the community and law enforcement," said CHP Capt. Mike Novosel. "I mean at the end of the day, we're all on the same goal."

But some in Oakland don't want CHP officers chasing suspects on city streets. They point to the death of Castlemont High teacher Marvin Boomer, who was struck and killed by a suspect after a CHP pursuit just last week.

"There's critics in every field of work," Novosel said. "Whether it's the restaurant, movies, law enforcement, media… there's critics everywhere, so obviously not everyone's going to be happy, but at the end of the day, that's part of the job of law enforcement."

Oakland native patrols Chinatown

The backstory:

Oakland police Officer Tony Chang is assigned to Chinatown.

"I'm from Oakland, I still live in Oakland," Chang said. "Family, friends, everyone shops in Chinatown, so the crime that occurs here, I take it very personally."

BART police Officer John Chu's headquarters is adjacent to Oakland's Chinatown.

"We're committed and determined to provide safety and security for all our patrons and the community around us. We're here to help," Chu said.

Joe Ma is chair of the Toishan Chinatown patrol, where members - many of them elderly - patrol the streets while wearing bright orange vests. Through an interpreter, Ma said things have changed.

"The security of Chinatown is improving, much improving, but I am not still satisfied with the current situation," Ma said.

Des To, owner of Alice Street Cafe, which has been hit by crime, said she's grateful she's on the radar of three law enforcement agencies.

"Especially like there are three of them, they communicate with each other," To said. "If all together, they will do something."

