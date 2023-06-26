Expand / Collapse search

CHP investigates possible road rage shooting on San Francisco freeway

By KTVU Staff
Published 
San Francisco
CHP investigating freeway shooting in San Francisco

The CHP is investigating a freeway shooting in San Francisco where a white SUV was riddled with bullets.

SAN FRANCISCO - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible road rage shooting incident that took place on a San Francisco highway Monday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the CHP, they received a call at 1:52 p.m. reporting a shooting on Interstate 280. Officers responded to the area and confirmed that at least one shot had been fired on the highway.

The victim involved in the incident exited the highway and pulled their car over near the Hall of Justice. They were the only occupant in the vehicle and fortunately did not sustain any injuries, the CHP said.

Law enforcement officials have not disclosed any details regarding the suspect or the vehicle associated with the incident.