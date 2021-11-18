CHP officer airlifted to hospital after traffic collision on motorcycle

article

California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division says one of its officers was seriously injured in a crash in Byron Thursday morning.

CHP said the officer on a motorcycle collided with an object on the roadway and had to be airlifted to a local hospital after losing control and smashing into the guardrail.

The crash happened at Vasco Road, south of Camino Diablo Road. CHP received a call about the incident at around 11:15 a.m. The officer was traveling south.

Contra Costa County CHP is investigating the crash. They are asking the public for assistance with gathering information. Witnesses are asked to call: CHP Contra Costa at (925) 646-4980

