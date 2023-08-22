Expand / Collapse search

CHP officer saves kitten on I-580 in Livermore

By Tony Hicks
Published 
Livermore
KTVU FOX 2
article

A CHP officer saved this kitten that was stuck in the center median on Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (CHP via Bay City News)

LIVERMORE, Calif. - A small black kitten was running for at least one of its nine lives in the fast lane of westbound Interstate 580 in Livermore on Tuesday morning until a kind California Highway Patrol officer gave chase and saved its life.

The Dublin CHP office posted on its Facebook page, "CHP officer Piccinini saved a kitten on the busy freeway this morning!

"The scared kitten was running in the traffic lanes of westbound I-580, west of N. Livermore Avenue. Our officer chased the kitten until it found a place to rest in a crevice on the freeway wall."

The CHP said Alameda County Animal Control responded and took the kitten to its next adventure at the East County Animal Shelter.     