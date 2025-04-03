CHP recovers more than 3,000 stolen cars, arrests nearly 2,000 suspects in Oakland

article

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced statistics from a year-long operation of increased California Highway Patrol efforts in Oakland and the East Bay.

Since February 2024, Newsom's office said "joint Bay Area operation efforts" have resulted in 3,217 stolen vehicles recovered, 1,823 suspects arrested, and 170 guns seized.

And this year so far, CHP officers have made 398 arrests, recovered 614 stolen cars, and seized 30 firearms.

The dispositions of these arrests, meaning whether there were charges filed, or what the charges were, have not been disclosed. The CHP has also not provided comparable data from past years to determine if this operation yielded more, fewer or similar arrests as in years past.

It also wasn't clear what cities the people were arrested in or where the guns and cars were recovered from, other than Oakland and the wider East Bay.

In general, Newsom's office said that the CHP was targeting property theft, violent crime, gun violence, sideshow activities and stolen cars.

In addition to the increased CHP efforts, 480 high-tech cameras have been installed in the East Bay, which includes 190 on state highways and 290 in the city of Oakland.

One of those cameras, Newsom's office said, led to the arrest of a road rage shooting suspect in March in San Bernardino.

The Newsom administration has provided similar CHP support to regional crime hot spots throughout California, including Bakersfield and San Bernardino.

