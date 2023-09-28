San Francisco sleeping pods for tech workers spark investigation

The growing interest in a San Francisco sleeping pod complex has drawn the attention of city officials.

The Department of Building Inspection has opened an investigation into the Mint Plaza Pod Housing Complex, situated within a downtown building near Union Square, according to the San Francisco Standard.

The sleeping pods are available for $700 per month, according to developer Brownstone Shared Housing. The complex comprises three levels, with 20 sleeping pods on the top floor, a work and social space on the second floor, and a kitchen area with storage space on the ground level. This building used to be a San Francisco Fire Credit Union.

The pods have attracted people in the tech industry and retail.

The department's inquiry revolves around whether the developers of the sleeping pod complex obtained the necessary permits for the project and if the development is up to code.

Brownstone Shared Housing opened the pod complex three months ago. The company also operates pod properties in Palo Alto and Bakersfield.

The Palo Alto Weekly previously reported that the company faced citations last year due to multiple code violations at its Palo Alto pod housing site.