City of San Francisco to sue its own school district to force classrooms to open: report

The City vs. the School Board.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera plans to sue the San Francisco Board of Education and the San Francisco Unified School District on Wednesday for violating a state law that orders districts to adopt a clear plan during the COVID-19 pandemic describing actions they "will take to offer classroom-based instruction whenever possible, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The newspaper said San Francisco will become the first in the state — and possibly the entire country — to sue its own school district to force classroom doors open.

Herrera told the Chronicle that the law says a plan must be in place especially to help students with significant learning loss because of the closures. But in 11 months, no student, including those who have disabilities and who are homeless, has been inside a classroom.

Herrera called the district plan "ambiguous" and full of "empty rhetoric," the newspaper reported.

The city attorney will file a motion on Feb. 11 asking the San Francisco Superior Court to issue an emergency order forcing SFUSD to come up with a reopening plan. He must file the lawsuit before requesting the preliminary injunction seeking immediate action.

No one from the school board or district was available for immediate comment.