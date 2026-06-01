Family files claim against Fairfield, cops after teen punched during school arrest

The Brief The family of 16-year-old Maurice Williams has filed a claim against the City of Fairfield and two police officers, alleging excessive force during his detainment at Fairfield High School on May 20. The claim alleges Officer Bianca Camacho punched Maurice at least seven times while he was pinned to the ground, while police claim the teen was aggressive and resisted being handcuffed. The teen denies he was resisting. Fairfield police have reassigned Camacho while an outside agency investigates the incident, which was captured on cellphone and body-camera video.



The family of a Fairfield teen seen on video being punched by a police officer at school has filed a claim against the city and the officers involved, alleging excessive force during the 16-year-old's detention and setting the stage for a possible lawsuit.

Maurice Williams, a sophomore at Fairfield High School, is represented by civil rights law firm Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry & Lacy following the May 20 incident.

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What happened?

What we know:

According to the claim, the incident began around 12:30 p.m. when Maurice and another student got into an argument on campus.

During the verbal dispute, Maurice removed his backpack and jacket, which a friend picked up, the claim states. Two teachers intervened and pulled Maurice away from the other student. One teacher allegedly placed Maurice in a headlock.

The claim says Maurice swatted at the teacher's hand in an effort to free himself and was then released from the hold.

Maurice later approached the other student, who was being escorted into a classroom by Fairfield Police Officer James Lewis. Lewis was filling in for the school's regular resource officer, who was on leave at the time.

At some point, Lewis called for backup, and Officer Bianca Camacho was one of the two officers who responded.

Allegations of excessive force

Dig deeper:

According to the claim, Lewis attempted to grab Maurice, who allegedly swatted the officer's hand away and walked off.

The claim alleges Lewis then lifted Maurice and threw him to the ground.

"Officer Camacho seized minor M.W. by yanking his locs, pinned him down with her knee in his back and side, forced his head to the ground, and punched him in the head at least seven times with a closed fist," the claim states. "Minor M.W. put his hands over his face to protect his head from Officer Camacho's punches."

Cellphone video and police body-camera footage show Maurice on the ground shielding his face with his hands while Camacho, who also goes by Bianca Brown, strikes him.

Maurice previously told KTVU that officers believed he was resisting arrest, but he and his attorneys maintain he was not.

Police department's response

What they're saying:

The Fairfield Police Department has said Maurice was aggressive and resisted being handcuffed after a campus fight. The department said Camacho used what officers refer to as "distraction strikes" while trying to detain the teen.

Teen's injuries

The family's attorneys said the force used against Maurice caused severe injuries, including "extreme pain, headaches, dizzy spells, a concussion, and psychological and emotional distress."

Maurice and his family have also pointed to another video from last year that appeared to show the same officer pulling an 18-year-old woman from a vehicle by her hair. They said that further proof that Camacho is unfit to serve.

"I want her to be disciplined, be fired, and not be able to be a police officer [anymore]," Maurice said.

Officer's background and outside investigation

Camacho began her law enforcement career with the Vallejo Police Department in 2019, where she worked patrol and served on the department's honor guard and hostage negotiation team.

She joined the Fairfield Police Department in 2021 and later served as a K-9 officer.

Fairfield Police Chief Dan Marshall said Camacho has been placed on administrative reassignment while an outside agency investigates the incident.

Marshall also issued a public apology, saying he was sorry the incident occurred and acknowledging that it has caused concern and division within the community.