Claims in lawsuit against Great Highway park dismissed by San Francisco judge

The Brief A San Francisco Superior Court Judge dismissed claims in a lawsuit against Sunset Dunes Park, which is now in place of the Great Highway. An advocacy group for the park says the will of the people is for the park to stand and for the Great Highway to remain traffic free. They say the judge has affirmed Prop. K's legal standing. The recalled supervisor, Joel Engardio, says this settles the issue. The current supervisor says he supports a ballot measure to let voters decide if the highway should reopen.



A San Francisco Superior Court judge dismissed claims in a lawsuit against Proposition K, the ballot measure that permanently cleared traffic from the Great Highway to make way for a two-mile park.

One advocacy group, Friends of Sunset Dunes, said the legal action affirmed Proposition K's legal standing and called the lawsuit against the park "wasteful."

Proposition K passed with more than 54% of the vote in November 2024, but the debate didn't end there. The Sunset District supervisor was recalled in the aftermath of that vote by residents in the district who argued their streets would be flooded by traffic and that the decision by voters citywide to close a major thoroughfare in their area was out of touch with the local community.

What they're saying:

Friends of Sunset Dunes hailed the judge's decision in the lawsuit, Boschetto vs the City and County of San Francisco, as a victory.

"After two ballot measures, two lawsuits, three failed appeals, and dozens of hours of public meetings and untold administrative time and cost, this ruling affirms Proposition K’s legal foundation, and affirms the city’s authority to move forward in creating a permanent coastal park to serve future generations of San Franciscans," the group said in a statement.

The group added that their volunteers are working to bring the coastal park to life. Meanwhile, "anti-park zealots continue to waste more public resources in their attempt to overturn the will of the people and close Sunset Dunes."

"Now that they've lost two lawsuits and two elections, we invite them to accept the will of San Franciscans and work with us to make the most of our collective coastal park," said Lucas Lux, president of Friends of Sunset Dunes.

The supervisor for the Sunset District, Alan Wong, doubled down on what he had stated earlier. In a statement on Monday, Wong said he is "prepared to support a ballot initiative to reopen the Great Highway and restore the original compromise." The compromise he's referring to is vehicles allowed to drive along the highway on weekdays and a closure to traffic on the weekends.

Wong, in his statement, added that he's talked to constituents in his district across the political spectrum and that his values align with the majority of district 4 residents and organizations.

When he was sworn in last month, Wong indicated he was open to revisiting the issue of reopening the Great Highway to traffic. He also said he voted against Proposition K, which cleared the way and made Sunset Dunes official.

Engardio's two-cents

Last September, Joel Engardio was recalled as the Sunset District supervisor in a special election. The primary reason for his ouster was his support of Sunset Dunes, the park which also saw the support of other prominent politicians, including former Mayor London Breed, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and State Senator Scott Wiener.

Engardio on Monday issued his own statement after the judge dismissed all claims in the lawsuit against Prop. K.

"It’s time to consider Sunset Dunes settled. Too many people have seen how the park is good for the environment, local businesses, and the physical and mental health of every visitor," Engardio said. "Future generations will see this as a silly controversy because the park’s benefits far outweigh the fears of traffic jams that never happened. The coast belongs to everyone and it won't be long before a majority everywhere will embrace the wonderful and magical Sunset Dunes."