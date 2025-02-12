Cocaine, alcohol, seen in tox report in Piedmont Cybertruck crash victims

article

The Brief Three college sophomores had illicit substances in their systems when their Tesla Cybertruck slammed into a tree before bursting into flames in Piedmont The crash occurred around 3 a.m. the day before Thanksgiving in 2024.



The driver of a Tesla Cybertruck that crashed and caught fire in Piedmont killing three people in November, including himself, had drugs and alcohol in his system, according to a toxicology report.

According to the report from the Alameda County Coroner's Office, there was evidence of cocaine, meth, and alcohol in 19-year-old Soren Dixon's system.

The backstory:

Dixon died in the crash along with 20-year-old Jack Nelson, and 19-year-old Krysta Tsukahara the day before Thanksgiving.

Nelson and Tsukahara also had cocaine and alcohol in their systems.

The fourth occupant, 20-year-old Jordan Miller, survived the crash.

Nelson, Tsukahara, and Dixon were recent graduates from Piedmont High School and were all college sophomores.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. on Hampton Road and King Avenue when Dixon jumped the curb, slammed into a tree and became wedged between a retaining wall.

The resulting crash caused the truck to burst into flames.

Piedmont Police Chief Jeremy Bowers earlier had said speed was most likely a contributing factor to the crash. He also said when fire crews arrived, the car was fully engulfed in flames and that the intensity of the flames was so hot and firefighters had trouble putting out the fire.

What they're saying:

Last year in Baytown, Texas near Houston, a Cybertruck driver died after his truck caught fire. The coroner in that case ruled the driver "thermal burn injuries involving 100% of body surface."

By the numbers:

All three young adults were under the drinking age.

Dixon's blood alcohol content was 0.195 and Nelson's 0.168, several times higher than the underage legal limit of 0.01. Tsukahara's blood alcohol content was 0.02.

What we don't know:

Officials have not shared the official cause of death of the three young adults.

