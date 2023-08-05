Community bike ride in honor of East Bay man killed by law enforcement

article

Family and friends of Juan Diego Bernal Yuriar, a man killed by police, held a bike ride to "demand justice for the tragic police killing" Saturday in the East Bay.

Yuriar was killed in the early hours on July 3 after California Highway Patrol and Alameda County Sheriff's deputies and officers confronted him and three other suspects over an incident involving a stolen car in the 1600 block of 163rd Ave. in Ashland.

Yuriar was 20 years old when he was killed.

The event started at 2 p.m. at the Heritage Plaza in Hayward and concluded on 163rd Avenue in San Leandro.

His family has since demanded transparency from authorities and the release of bodycam footage on the night of his death. They say Yuriar was unarmed and had just returned from watching fireworks with his friends.

"Juan was an avid member of the Bay Area bike club scene and a loyal friend to all. He was a hard worker…the incident has sparked demands for transparency, including the release of video footage and the identification of the officers involved, from Juan's grieving family and the community," a statement read.

A balloon lease and vigil were also held in Yuriar's honor.