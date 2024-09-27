Community piano vandalized in Redwood City, just 2 weeks after unveiling

Vandals struck in downtown Redwood City, damaging a community piano that had been unveiled just two weeks ago.

The piano was part of a new campaign focusing on the sights, sounds and tastes of Redwood City. The association that paid for the project and the artist who designed it are upset.

But they say they won't let this put a stop to the music.

For a few short days, this showstopper of a piano launched many mini-concerts in downtown Redwood City.

"This idea was beautiful. It's not only a piece of art. It's something you can touch, play with it," says artist Fernando Escartiz.

Local artist Fernando Escartiz spent hours crafting the piece which was inspired by Mexican folk art and musical animals. The Redwood City Improvement Association hoped it would bring a bit of joy to residents. And it seemed to be working, that's until the vandals struck.

"I guess that was the thing, the sadness became, oh shoot. It wasn't an anger. It was just oh... it's only been two weeks," says Amy Buckmaster, executive director for the Redwood City Improvement Association.

Only two weeks of enjoyment, and now this. The vandals broke off a lid and damaged a key. Fortunately, there was no major damage. But still a major disappointment.

On Friday, crews wheeled the piano into city hall for safekeeping.

"Fingers and toes crossed I think it's repairable, and we'll bring it right back out because that's what you have to do," said Buckmaster.

The artist says he's hopeful the piano will return to its spot on Jazz Plaza soon.

"I hope the piano can be back again. And also invite the community to protect the piano because it is not our piano anymore. The piano is for all the community," says Escartiz.

If all goes well, the music will resume soon enough. And another piano, designed by another artist, will join this one downtown.

People in Redwood City say it's important everyone works together to keep them safe.

"I believe in that, in protecting things that you own. It's sad that people do that. It really is. I wouldn't let this stop you though," says Donna Re, who stopped to play a few notes.

The Redwood City Improvement Association says they will not be deterred.

The second piano is supposed to be unveiled in the next couple of weeks, and they're thinking about expanding with even more pianos in the future.