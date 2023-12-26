Expand / Collapse search

Community pitches in to support Pacifica mother wounded in stabbing while children home

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Pacifica
PACIFICA, Calif. - Community members have raised thousands to support a mother in Pacifica who was wounded in a stabbing that happened while her children were home.

The woman and 30-year-old Ezra Raymond Pouech were stabbed last Thursday at a home in the 200 block of Naomi Avenue. The woman survived the attack, but Pouech died from his injuries.

The woman, who neighbors identified as Nina, is still recovering from her injuries.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help cover medical expenses for the woman as she supports her daughters.

"Anyone who knows Nina knows she's a fighter, but she needs your help. She's a mother, a caretaker, and a lover of animals. Right now Nina is fighting to recover so she can continue to be there and care for her daughters," according to the campaign.

The alleged suspect in the double stabbing was 46-year-old Jason Gillenwater, a firefighter paramedic with the Colma Fire Suppression District.

Police have not described the relationship between the two victims and the suspect.