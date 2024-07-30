After the Park Fire spread devastating flames throughout Butte and Tehama Counties, the community is rallying around a Redwood City man who lost his cabin in the blaze.

Frank Garcia is a beloved man who is blind due to a series of health issues. Garcia’s late father handed down a cabin near Red Bluff in the Paynes Creek area, where he used to invite friends and family for getaway weekends.

Garcia said he has spent half the year in the cabin community, which originally had about 35 cabins, but many of those homes were destroyed.

He said he could not afford the California FAIR Plan to cover property owners with basic fire insurance, and there were no other options for insurance.

The Park Fire completely engulfed his cabin, and he said it was a total loss.

"It was devastating. I can’t explain," said Garcia. "My father passed away at a young age 20 years ago and we were very good friends, and this was on par with when he passed away as far as the emotions and the pain."

Garcia’s friends call him the "Heart of Redwood City." They said his medical problems don’t stop him from cheerfully connecting with his neighbors, which is why they have found an affordable builder and decided to start a GoFundMe to help him raise the money to rebuild.

Enzo Costantini, who has visited the cabin with Garcia many times, said "The last five years going up there, we’ve really seen how much it meant to not only him but other close buddies of ours."

At the news of his community surrounding him, Garcia said, "There’s a little glimmer of hope that I’ll be able to stay in that club and still build another cabin someday."

Costantini said after the health problems he’s dealt with and his generosity to others, Garcia deserves to enjoy the cabin again.

Garcia said his heart goes out to other people who’ve lost their homes in the devastating fire.