Park Fire largest California wildfire this year

A burning car pushed into a gully sparked California’s largest wildfire of the year.

The blaze, named the Park Fire, began Wednesday and has scorched over 178,090 acres near Chico as of Friday.

Evacuation orders were issued in Butte and Tehama counties as the fire's containment dropped from 3% to 0%.

Some of the 3,000 evacuees are concerned about the fate of their homes as the Park Fire spreads rapidly, jumping roadways and burning structures in its path.

Butte County, where the fire rages, is about a 35-minute drive from Paradise — a town devastated by the 2018 Camp Fire. The area is unfortunately familiar with wildfires, so much that residents have become accustomed to wildfire season.

Related article

"There's been a lot of packing up, loading up, trying to get out as much as possible, being relieved (to go) home, but we'll see," one woman said. "This time might be the one. Lots of our neighbors have already lost their place."

More than 1,600 firefighters from across the state, including firefighters from the San Francisco Fire Department, are battling the Park Fire.

On Thursday, Butte County officials announced that a man was arrested for starting the blaze.

Authorities said 42-year-old Ronnie Stout II, of Chico, was seen pushing a burning car into a gully on Wednesday afternoon. The car rolled about 60 feet down an embankment and burned completely, spreading flames that ultimately sparked the Park Fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.