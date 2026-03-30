Concord father critically injured in Oakland hit-and-run after finishing graffiti cleanup job

The Brief Police say the driver fled after hitting the victim and has not been arrested. The victim remains unresponsive in the ICU with severe, life-threatening injuries, according to his family.



A 59-year-old Concord man is fighting for his life after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in Oakland last Wednesday, an incident his family says happened just after he finished a graffiti cleanup job.

Surveillance video shows a car speeding down 23rd Street near Broadway in Uptown Oakland. Seconds later, the victim is seen lying motionless on the ground. A bystander runs to his aid, and others quickly rush in to help before first responders arrive.

Anthony Pinelli, the victim, remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

His family says he suffered a traumatic brain injury, a fractured skull, severe injuries that nearly severed his spine, and multiple other injuries.

His daughter, Sierra Pinelli, said the family is still reeling.

"He left. I said goodbye to him and then the next thing I know, I found out that he was ran over by a stolen vehicle who ran off and we still haven't caught him," she said. "I was shocked, worried and we're all just really upset that this happened."

Police told the family the driver later abandoned the car, which had been reported stolen.

Pinelli works as an independent contractor, often cleaning graffiti or doing construction cleanup. His family said that just before 6 p.m., he had finished removing graffiti from a business on 23rd Street. As he crossed the street to throw something away and returned to his car, he was hit.

Family, neighbors shaken

"It’s absolutely horrific," Sierra said. "The unnerving feeling of unknown, of what's going to happen next with him. He's clinging on for dear life right now, he's undergone multiple surgeries."

Pinelli is a father of five, and his family says he does not have paid leave. They have created a GoFundMe page to help cover long-term medical expenses.

Ryan Baker, who lives in a nearby building where the crash occurred, said neighbors quickly tried to help.

"We were shocked. We have a group Discord in our building that immediately notified everyone to call for any help from a medical professional in the building. This has been a challenging street to live on for a long time. It's quite busy," Baker said.

Residents say drivers often speed along the street to avoid traffic on nearby Broadway.

"It’s rough, he's unresponsive right now, due to his brain injury," Sierra said.

Oakland police have not made any arrests and say the investigation remains ongoing.