Concord police department hosting community meetings regarding its proposed use of drones

The Concord Police Department is hosting two more virtual meetings with residents of various neighborhoods to give the public information and answer questions about its proposal to use drones.

City officials say public safety agencies across the country have successfully used small, remotely operated drones to efficiently enhance their first-responder services.

"Several first-responder agencies in Contra Costa County have proven (drone) programs in place, and the Concord Police Department is looking forward to hearing from community members as the department explores the (option)," city officials said in a statement.

On Monday, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., residents of the following group of neighborhoods are invited to participate: Colony Park, Fair Oaks, Oak Grove, Del Rio, Tree Garden/Mohr, Orchard, Lyon Circle, Ryan, Ygnacio, Sierra, Via Montanas/Navaronne, San Miguel, Detroit Ave, Concord Mobile Home Park, Town & Country, Tioga, Sunny Acres, and Lime Ridge.

On Tuesday, May 18, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the following group of neighborhoods are invited: Cambridge Park, Meadow Homes, Ellis Lake, Brookview Manor, Camara, Castilian, Oak Terrace Concord, Monument Blvd, Concord Park, Willow Pass Rd, Park N Shop, and Broadway.

Links to the meetings are available on the city's website.