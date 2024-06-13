Congress members ask for more info on 'botched' FCI Dublin closure

More than 20 members of the United States Congress have authored a letter to the Bureau of Prisons sharing concerns about what they are calling a "botched" closure of FCI Dublin.

The congress members are asking for more information in relation to the closure, particularly when it comes to concerns about mistreatment of incarcerated women who were being transferred to other facilities.

They say they are asking for more answers in regards to the decision to close the facillity after the rampant sexual abuse reports surfaced.

"In the weeks since BOP announced the closure of FCI Dublin on April 15, we have heard from former AICs who were recently released, family of AICs who have since been transferred from FCI Dublin, and advocates—all of whom have told us about shocking abuses that allegedly took place during the mass AIC transfers. The alleged abuses, some of which are described in the Temporary Restraining Order filed on April 19, include whistleblower retaliation, inhumane treatment, and withholding of necessary medical care. These abuses have also been widely reported in the press.[1] This level of disregard for human dignity cannot be tolerated. Additionally, the frantic nature of the closure of FCI Dublin reflects a lack of adequate planning and proper safeguards to protect the rights of AICs," the group wrote.

The members of Congress who signed the letter include:

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (CA-10)

Senator Laphonza Butler (D-CA)

Chair of Senate Judiciary Committee Dick Durbin (D-IL)

Senator Peter Welch (D-VT)

Representative Cori Bush (MO-01)

Representative Judy Chu (CA-28),

Representative Anna Eshoo (CA-16)

Representative John Garamendi (CA-08)

Representative Jared Huffman (CA-02)

Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18)

Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove (CA-37)

Representative Barbara Lee (CA-12)

Representative Ted Lieu (CA-36)

Representative Zoe Lofgren (CA-18)

Representative Doris Matsui (CA-07)

Representative Eleanor Holmes Norton (DC-AL)

Representative Ayanna Pressley (MA-07)

Representative Adam Schiff (CA-30)

Representative Robert C. "Bobby" Scott (VA-03)

Representative Melanie Stansbury (NM-01)

Representative Eric Swalwell (CA-14)

They aren't the only ones asking for more details about the treatment of women at FCI Dublin, before, during and after the prison's closure. The Amercan Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a motion on Wednesday to unseal court records and preserve public access to hearing in the class-action lawsuit that survivors of sexual assault at FCI Dublin brought against the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Some hearings in regard to the case have had records sealed by a U.S. District Court, leaving the public and the press in the dark. Even the dockets which typically describe happenings in a hearing have no information as to what occurred.

Seven correctional officers, including the former warden of FCI Dublin, are being sentenced to prison for having illegal sexual contact with dozens of incarcerated women.

KTVU first reported the challenges related to the closure, and we spoke with several family members about their loved ones' treatment during the closure.

Days after the closure, the Bureau of Prisons Director Colette Peters authored a letter thanking the staff who helped move the incarcerated women. This letter came after the reports of alleged abuse towards the inmates throughout the transfer were made public.