Congressional district candidates make last pitch to Silicon Valley voters

The candidates for Congressional District 16 in Silicon Valley are making their final pitch to voters. Evan Low’s campaign says it’ll be in Mountain View on Tuesday night and Sam Liccardo’s campaign will be on Santana Row in San Jose. But on Monday night, the campaigns were making their last push to get more votes.

On the night before election day, California Assembly member Low is making calls with his campaign team to voters in Silicon Valley.

"What is very clear is that every vote will count and let’s make sure your voices are heard in this final stretch," said Evan Low, State Assembly Member for Dist. 26.

Silicon Valley’s District 16 is up for grabs for the first time in over three decades, making it a highly contested race. Both Low and Liccardo are Democrats, and the last two people standing after an unprecedented three-way tie was broken in a recount.

"Well, of the candidates in this race, I’m the only candidate endorsed by the California Democratic Party alongside Gov. Gavin Newsom, teachers, firefighters, and police officers. Because of my ability to get results and have a record to show what I’ll do in Congress," said Low.

Former San Jose Mayor Liccardo is also making his final effort for Tuesday’s election by talking to as many voters as possible and making calls. Now it’s up to voters to choose if Liccardo or Low will represent them in D.C.

"Every one of the four daily newspapers that serve this district has endorsed me because they’re asking the same question I think every voter should ask, which is what are you going to do, and what have you done?" said Liccardo.

Liccardo says he also spent time door knocking and handing out this booklet that lays out his strategy for getting things done in a divided Congress.

"People are hungry for innovative solutions that we’re seeing at the local level, and they want to see them elevated to a federal level because we need to address these challenges at scale," said Liccardo.

Liccardo and Low both say the high cost of living, childcare and homelessness in Silicon Valley are issues they want to address in Congress.