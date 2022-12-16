Conservative group sues Oakland allowing non-citizens to vote in school board races

A conservative legal organization is trying to block a measure that Oakland voters approved, allowing non-citizens to vote in school board races.

The US Justice Foundation sued Oakland over Measure S, passed by voters in last month's elections.

They argue that the constitution does not allow people who are not US citizens to vote.

The group also sued over San Francisco's decision to allow non-citizens to vote in local school board elections, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Legal analysts say both cases will probably end up before the state supreme court.



