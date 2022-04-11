Container ship that drifted off Point Reyes towed to shore

article

The Wan Hai 176, a 564-foot container ship that that lost engine power and drifted about seven miles off the coast of Point Reyes with 21 people aboard Friday, was towed into San Francisco Bay Sunday and is secured at anchorage nine, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Favorable weather conditions Sunday allowed the Delta Deanna, a 112-foot tug, to pass tow lines to the Wan Hai 176's crew at its anchored location approximately seven miles off the coast of Point Reyes.

Once lines and anchors were secured, the tug, along with the tugs Stacey Foss, Delta Billie, Delta Deanna and Rachel Allen, safely got the ship into the Bay.

The Coast Guard Captain of the Port of San Francisco has ordered the ship to remain at the anchorage until the ship's engines have been fixed and Coast Guard personnel have inspected the ship.

Once the Captain of the Port order is removed, the ship will be escorted out of the San Francisco Bay with tugs.

The Wan Hai 176, a Singapore-flagged vessel with 21 people on board, reported a loss of engine power and being adrift to Coast Guard Sector San Francisco personnel Friday afternoon.

The Wan Hai 176 carries miscellaneous material in 783 containers and has no reported hazardous materials. It reportedly carries 39,000 gallons of fuel.

There are no reports of injuries. The vessel was headed to Seattle before it lost power near San Francisco.