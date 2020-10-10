Containment continues to rise in Glass Fire

article

(BCN) -- Firefighters continue to make progress on the Glass Fire burning

for the past two weeks in Napa and Sonoma counties, Cal Fire officials said

Saturday morning.

Containment grew to 82 percent Saturday morning, up from 78 percent Friday night. The size of the fire remains 67,484 acres.

The blaze, first reported in the early morning hours of Sept. 27, has destroyed more than 600 single-family homes.

Cal Fire expects the fire to be fully contained October. 20.

State Highway 29 in Napa County reopened Friday afternoon between Tubbs Lane in Napa County and the Lake County line, but motorists may experience some delays while traveling the road.