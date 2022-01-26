Containment of wildfire burning in Big Sur at 60%

article

Containment of the Colorado Fire burning in Big Sur edged up to 60 percent on Wednesday evening and fire officials said Thursday's weather conditions are expected to be favorable for fighting the blaze.

The fire has scorched 700 acres since it started Jan. 21 in Big Sur's Palo Colorado Canyon. One structure has been destroyed by the fire, but no injuries have been reported.

The SPCA of Monterey County is continuing to provide pet sheltering assistance and is currently housing three dogs, county officials said.

Embers from a pile burning operation are believed to have sparked the fire. Full containment is expected by Feb. 2, Cal Fire said.

All evacuation orders have been lifted, Cal Fire officials said Wednesday morning. Authorities have also reopened all roads, including state Highway 1. Motorists will encounter traffic controls and should be prepared to pull over, since fire crews and utility companies remain in the area.

The Monterey County Health Department Boil Water Notice remains in place for residents in the evacuation zones. The notice applies to people whose water system has been impacted by fire due to damaged infrastructure or loss of pressure from power outage, according to the Monterey County Emergency Operations Center. Cal Am and Brandon Creek MWC customers aren't affected by the notice.










