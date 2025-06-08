Cop cars, Waymos lit on fire amid anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles, San Francisco

Multiple Waymos were vandalized and set on fire during protests against ICE enforcement in downtown Los Angeles Sunday evening.

Around five Waymos were set on fire and destroyed during the demonstrations on the third day of the "LA ICE protests" at around 5:20 p.m.

Minutes later, the California Highway Patrol dispersed the crowd of protesters from the 101 Freeway.

A few hours later, however, agitators tossed fireworks and rocks at parked CHP patrol cars parked on the 101 Freeway.

Video at the scene shows one CHP car engulfed in flames shortly before 8 p.m. It's unclear what sparked the patrol car fire.

San Francisco Anti-ICE protests

Additionally, video of the San Francisco protest showed a Waymo and SFPD cruiser damaged as well.

The cruiser, parked near Union Square, had several windows smashed in. The Waymo was tagged with anti-ICE graffiti.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Vandalism at anti-ICE protests in San Francisco

Regarding the vandalism to their cars, a Waymo spokesperson said the company is "in touch with law enforcement."

Some protesters were arrested for their alleged actions in San Francisco Sunday evening. It's unclear at this time what possible charges they could face. Several buildings were vandalized in San Francisco's Financial District among the protests.

Earlier Sunday, clashes between demonstrators and San Francisco police ensued, with participants and officers pressing against each other when officers tried to disperse the crowd.

BART briefly closed their Embarcadero Station due to a "civil disturbance" shortly before 9 p.m. before reopening an hour later amid the rising tension.

A demonstration against ICE is also scheduled for Monday evening near the BART plaza in the Mission District. Organizers are calling for a "mass mobilization."

"We stand with LA," organizers said.

KTVU has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department regarding comment on the destruction of their car but did not hear in time for publication.