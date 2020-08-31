Coroner identifies 3 killed in Walnut Creek crash

The Contra Costa County coroner's office has identified two 18-year-old women and a 47-year-old man who died in a crash off of Interstate Highway 680 in Walnut Creek last week.

Terri'nae Williams, of Oakland, and Zakiya Thomas, of Antioch, were identified as the two women, and Dimitri Washington, of Oakland, as the man killed in the crash reported at about 10:40 p.m. last Tuesday near the North Main Street off-ramp from northbound Highway 680.

According to the California Highway Patrol, one of the women was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix that was going too fast and went off the off-ramp and into a dirt vegetation area where it struck a tree.

The vehicle caught fire and all three people inside died. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.