Coyote involved in deadly Crissy Field dog attacks put down

A coyote behind the killings of several dogs at a San Francisco park was killed by wildlife professionals, according to park officials.

The Golden Gate National Recreation Area confirmed that wildlife professionals "lethally removed" a coyote Sunday morning that was responsible for the deaths of multiple dogs at Crissy Field in September.

Officials said the coyote had shown assertive behavior towards humans, including those in the area without pets.

DNA testing also confirmed the same aggressive coyote was behind the attacks on small dogs.

The coyote killed at least four dogs at Crissy Field, according to the nonprofit Crissy Field Dog Group.

Before putting the coyote down, they tried hazing the animal with a paintball gun, which did not deter its behavior.

"[National Park Service] and Presidio Trust biologists made the difficult decision to lethally remove the animal in consultation with state and local authorities," officials said.

In July, a 5-year-old girl was bitten by a coyote while attending a camp at the San Francisco Botanical Garden. At least three coyotes were put down shortly after the attack.

Coyotes can become habituated and "lose their natural aversion," usually through human involvement, including when people feed coyotes.

NPS staff said they received reports of people illegally feeding coyotes. Staff have also seen park-goers allowing their off-leash dogs to approach and harass coyotes from afar, officials said.

Park attendees are reminded by officials to securely dispose of food waste and trash to prevent wildlife from eating it, and to keep their dogs on a short leash within arms' reach.

Anyone who spots illegal coyote feeding or other negative encounters is asked to contact the park's dispatch center at (415) 561-5505 or email coyote@presidiotrust.gov. KTVU reached out to Crissy Field Dog Group for comment but has yet to hear back.