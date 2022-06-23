Crews battling series of fires across the Bay Area

article

Firefighters raced to a series of wildfires that broke out around the Bay Area Thursday afternoon, threatening homes and forcing evacuations.

The first fire, dubbed the Canyon Inc Fire, broke out around 2:17 p.m. on the Pleasanton Ridge between Bernal Ave and Castlewood Drive.

The fire prompted mandatory evacuations for residents living in the area of Golden Eagle and the Kilkare Road area of Sunol.

A designated shelter was set up for evacuees at the Pleasanton Library, located at 400 Old Bernal Avenue.

Fire officials said the Canyon Inc Fire at 50 acres as of 3:48 p.m. with no containment.

Another blaze erupted further north in Vacaville around 2:18 p.m. According to Cal Fire LNU the 20-acre blaze continues to burn in the area of Buena Vista Lane and Timm Road.

Then over in Contra Costa County, flames erupted in the town of Port Costa and threatened homes.

The fire, now known as the Scenic Fire, ignited on Carquinez Scenic and Canyon Lake drives, just east of Crockett.

The county's alert system notified residents in the area of Carquinez Scenic Drive, Port Costa Reservoir St/4WD Road to prepare to evacuate. No evacuations have been ordered, but that could change, the county said.

Just before 4 p.m. the Benicia Fire Department said it sent firefighters to a second alarm grass fire near Corte Dorado. There are no evacuations at this time.