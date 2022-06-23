Crews battling several fires across the Bay Area

Firefighters raced to several wildfires that broke out around the Bay Area Thursday afternoon, threatening homes and in some cases, forcing evacuations.

The first fire, dubbed the Canyon Fire in Alameda County, broke out around 2:17 p.m. on the Pleasanton Ridge between Bernal Avenue and Castlewood Drive.

The fire prompted mandatory evacuations for residents living in the area of Golden Eagle and the Kilkare Road area of Sunol.

A designated shelter was set up for evacuees at the Pleasanton Library, located at 400 Old Bernal Avenue.

Fire officials said forward progress on the Canyon Fire has been stopped, and the fire is holding at 65 acres.

Another blaze called the Timm Fire erupted further north, north of Vacaville around 2:18 p.m. According to Cal Fire LNU, Forward progress of the 39-acre blaze has been stopped and the fire is 65% contained. The fire is in the area of Buena Vista Lane and Timm Road in Solano County.

Then over in Contra Costa County, flames erupted in the town of Port Costa and threatened homes.

The 50-acre fire, now known as the Scenic Fire, ignited on Carquinez Scenic and Canyon Lake drives, just east of Crockett.

The county's alert system notified residents in the area of Carquinez Scenic Drive, Port Costa Reservoir St/4WD Road to prepare to evacuate. Just after 5 p.m., an all clear was given for residents. Port Costa is a town of about 200 people.

At one point Cal Fire, upgraded the warning to a mandatory evacuation for the vicinity of Carquinez Scenic and Canyon Lake drives. There is so far no containment of this fire. At an afternoon news conference, Steve Trotter with Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said firefighters were making good progress. He seemed confident the fire could be contained.

Just before 4 p.m. the Benicia Fire Department said it sent firefighters to a second-alarm grass fire near Corte Dorado near the Valero Refinery in Solano County. There are no evacuations at this time.

Later in the evening, firefighters responded to the Tesla Inc. Fire, a vegetation fire in the vicinity of Tesla and Corral Hollow roads, east of Livermore in Alameda County. The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. Within minutes, it spread to 100 acres, Cal Fire SCU said.