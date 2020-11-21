Structure fire prompts evacuations on University Ave in downtown Berkeley

article

Firefighters are at the scene of a 6-alarm fire burning on University Ave in downtown Berkeley.

The blaze began Saturday evening at a building under construction.

Firefighters are asking members of the public to avoid the 2000 block of University Ave.

The fire is burning at a site that is designated for affordable housing.

Photo: Clayton Rougelot/KTVU.

Traffic on Shattuck Avenue, Addison Street, Milvia Street and Berkeley Way is impacted by the fire. Those traveling in the area will need to plan an alternative route.

There's no word on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.