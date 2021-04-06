Criminal charges filed against PG&E for Kincade Fire in Sonoma County

A slew of criminal charges filed against Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) accuse the utility of recklessly causing the 2019 Kincade Fire in Sonoma County.

District Attorney Jill Ravitch announced the five felonies and 28 misdemeanors Tuesday, blaming the utility for a fire that resulted in people getting hurt, homes and forest land burning down, and other air pollution crimes.

The fire started October 23, 2019, at the Geysers Geothermal Field, not far from the town of Geyserville. It scorched 120 square miles, destroying 374 structures.

Vines surround a burning building as the Kincade Fire burns through the Jimtown community of unincorporated Sonoma County, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

"We have been working with CalFire and independent experts to determine the cause of and responsibility for the Kincade Fire," Ravitch said. "I believe this criminal complaint reflects our findings."

CalFire previously determined the Kincade Fire was caused by a jumper cable on a PG&E transmission tower that broke during high winds and arced against the tower causing vegetation to ignite.

The fire forced nearly 100,000 people to flee. It took more than two weeks to contain and six firefighters suffered injuries while battling the fire.

The District Attorney’s office started its own investigation in mid-July, including witness interviews, search warrants and thousands of documents.

The charges accuse PG&E of destroying homes by not maintaining services and facilities, including transmission lines. They also said the company caused toxic wildfire smoke and particulate matter that endangered public health.

PG&E disputes the criminal charges but said it accepts CalFire's finding that a PG&E line caused the fire, depite not having access to the report or evidence.

"We do not believe there was any crime here," PG&E said in a statement. "We remain committed to making it right for all those impacted and working to further reduce wildfire risk on our system."

The utility is set to appear in court later this month.

