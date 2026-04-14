Crowded governor’s race moves forward without Swalwell as candidates face off in Sacramento

The Brief Seven Democratic candidates for California governor took part in a Sacramento forum Tuesday. The event came hours after Eric Swalwell stepped out of the race. Candidates focused on immigration, voting rights, housing, and the impact of artificial intelligence.



The race for California governor is moving ahead without Eric Swalwell, as a crowded field of Democratic contenders gathered for the Nuestra Voz '26 Forum in Sacramento Tuesday night.

Despite his official resignation from Congress just hours before the event, Swalwell’s name was not mentioned during the discussion. Instead, candidates stayed focused on issues impacting California’s Latino community, the central theme of the forum.

More than half a dozen candidates remain in the race, many now looking to attract voters who may have previously supported the former congressman.

Immigration and Federal Authority

Candidates were pressed on where they would draw the line between cooperating with federal authorities and protecting Californians’ rights.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa said that line begins with the Constitution.

"We’ll draw the line on the Constitution…you gotta have a warrant going into homes, workplaces, hospitals, and schools," said Villraigosa.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond sharply criticized federal immigration policies.

"This reckless immigration policy isn’t doing anything…it’s not keeping us safe," said Thurmond.

Voting Rights and Democracy

Protecting voting access also emerged as a key issue.

Former California U.S. Representative Katie Porter emphasized the need to safeguard elections.

"We have to protect our democracy in California…it doesn’t belong to Donald Trump," said Porter.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan added that California must use every available tool, including the courts and media, to push back against federal threats.

Housing Affordability

The state’s housing crisis was another major focus.

Former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Javier Becerra called for expanded homeownership programs and rent protections.

"We will make sure we expand homeownership…and stabilize rents, so people aren’t gouged," said Becerra.

Artificial Intelligence and the Future Workforce

Candidates were also asked how they would prepare younger generations for an AI-driven economy.

Billionaire entrepreneur Tom Steyer proposed taxing artificial intelligence systems to fund job retraining.

"We need to tax artificial intelligence… and use that money for retraining," said Steyer.

Former State Controller Betty Yee highlighted early education.

"We should make sure young people are exposed to digital and technology education as early as possible," said Yee.

Republicans Absent from Debate

On the Republican side, conservative commentator Steve Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco did not appear at the evening forum.

Hilton did participate in a separate event earlier in the day hosted by the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce.

The Source Nuestra Voz '26 Forum in Sacramento



