Cruise fined $1.5M for not fully reporting crashes involving AV robotaxis

Cruise, the autonomous vehicle company that briefly provided robotaxi service in San Francisco before they had their license revoked, has been fined $1.5 million by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The NHTSA announced the fine against the General Motors-owned company on Monday in a news release. The Safety Administration said the fine stems from incomplete reports where the AV company failed to disclose full details, including the post-crash details where a pedestrian was dragged by one of Cruise's AVs in San Francisco in October 2023.

Because of this lack of transparency, NHTSA announced a consent order with Cruise. The non-monetary component includes provisions to improve Cruise's compliance with the law and to increase oversight of the company's safety practices. Based on the severity of the crash, the company will now have to disclose full details within a certain timeframe.

In the San Francisco incident where a woman pedestrian was dragged 20 feet before the AV came to a complete stop, NHTSA said it discovered Cruise had omitted details from its crash reports after the administration viewed video of the crash it had requested from the AV company.

"It is vitally important for companies developing automated driving systems to prioritize safety and transparency from the start," NHTSA Deputy Administrator Sophie Shulman said. "NHTSA is using its enforcement authority to ensure operators and manufacturers comply with all legal obligations and work to protect all road users."

The terms of the order against Cruise are for two years with an option for NHTSA to extend for a third year.

Cruise will have to meet with NHTSA quarterly to give status updates on their operations and to check in on the progress of the consent order.

After the California Department of Motor Vehicles suspended the company from operating in San Francisco, the AV company announced they were pausing their driverless fleets.

Waymo, another autonomous vehicle company that provides robotaxi service in San Francisco and along the Peninsula, among other places, has filled the void for customers seeking driverless cars.

KTVU reached out to Cruise for comment. The company provided the following statement.

"Our agreement with NHTSA is a step forward in a new chapter for Cruise, building on our progress under new leadership, improved processes and culture, and a firm commitment to greater transparency with our regulators. We look forward to continued close collaboration with NHTSA as our operations progress, in service of our shared goal of improving road safety," said Steve Kenner, Cruise's Chief Safety Officer.