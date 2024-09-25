Taggers target Waymo autonomous vehicle

A new viral video is circulating online of a group of taggers targeting an autonomous vehicle with a passenger inside.

It's a short video clip that started circulating on social media over the last few days, and now we're learning that it wasn't an isolated incident. In it, you can see a group of vandals apparently blocking the path of a Waymo.

First, one person approaches and begins scrawling graffiti on the hood. Moments later, another joins him and two others begin tagging the windows.

The whole time, a passenger can be seen inside the vehicle holding a dog.

Billy Riggs, an autonomous vehicle expert from the University of San Francisco, says in all likelihood the incident was captured not just by whoever shot the video, but by onboard cameras as well.

"All of it is recorded by the vehicle. The automated vehicles companies have agreed in many cases to work with law enforcement when their vehicles are targeted," said Riggs. "But, also with other vehicles, when we have other things happening on the road, handing over some of that."

San Francisco police are now providing more details, saying an autonomous vehicle company filed a police report saying this was just one of three incidents that took place over an hour and a half stretch early Saturday evening involving at least two taggers and someone shooting the video.

This isn't the first time people have targeted self-driving vehicles. In July of last year, a group calling itself Safe Street Rebels put cones on cruise vehicles to stop them in place.

This latest incident has people who've used autonomous services worried about passenger safety.

"You know, obviously safety concerns," said Waymo customer Jacob Ricafrente. "You come from that side of things. You know if it's starting with tagging, what's going to be next?"

Riggs says passenger safety is a priority for the autonomous vehicle companies. The first line of defense in this case was making sure the doors stayed closed.

"Conceivably they would not have been able to access the people in those vehicles," said Riggs. "So, I do think those occupants didn't have anything to worry about, and we have to remember that there is always a customer service representative available if you're riding in one of these vehicles."

Ultimately, passengers say it's a disappointment that the new technology has now been targeted by vandals.

"I don't understand people who do that," said Waymo customer Oskar Elek. "Everyone has their way of being a rebel. But, this is progress. These cars are, they can give us something that will move us forward."

Industry watchers say as autonomous vehicles proliferate, more incidents like this will likely follow.

"Around the world, you see this kind of behavior," said Riggs. "Where there [are] convenient targets, you do get some kind of instant opportunity to leave your mark."

We have reached out to Waymo looking for more details about the incident and the customer inside. So far we've not heard back.