Cyclists demand answers after San Mateo County hit-and-run

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash in San Mateo County that seriously injured a cyclist.

The crash happened last week in the city of Baywood Park in the area of Ascension Drive and Polhemus Road.

On Thursday, cyclists held a news conference in hopes that the involved driver would come forward and that the county would fix what they consider a dangerous intersection.

"A vehicle came down the street here, ran through the stop sign, struck her rear wheel, threw her from the bike," said bicycle safety advocate Tim Ryan.

The driver fled the scene.

The victim, a 62-year-old woman, now has a broken back.

"It's egregious. It's wrong. And sadly, it's happening all the time," said Ryan.

Safety advocates said they are fed up.

"My first reaction when I saw this mom had been hit was here we go again. We've had two pedestrians killed in Redwood City in the last month. Two cyclists were killed a little bit further south," said Mike Swire, a safe streets advocate.

The group wrote a letter demanding San Mateo County take action.

"The only way to solve these problems is much more investment in safe street infrastructure," said Swire.



They also filed a "notice of dangerous condition."

At the scene of this crash, cyclists said cars often don't stop at all.

"This intersection represents a rather dangerous hazard," said Andrew Hsu of the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition.

As CHP conducts its investigation into the crash, the group of cyclists is also trying to solve the case. They believe the hit-and-run driver lives nearby.

"For that reason, we've been out here every day leafleting. The highway patrol has returned to the scene knocking on doors. We're hoping to find this guy," said Ryan.

The victim has been released from the hospital and has a long road to recovery ahead.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact CHP.