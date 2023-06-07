Charges dismissed in case of mutilated body, Antioch arson due to racist texting scandal

article

Contra Costa County's district attorney's office on Wednesday said they are dismissing a case against two suspects accused of mutilating human remains and arson along an Antioch trail last fall.

The reason for the dismissal, according to prosecutors, is because the investigation of this case relied heavily on the work of Antioch Police Department officers who are associated with racist text messages.

However, in a news release from the D.A.'s office, they explain they could refile criminal charges against the accused – Deangelo Boone and Ashton Montalvo – if new evidence is developed.

"After thoroughly reviewing the officers' role in this case, applying relevant legal principles, and considering ethical responsibilities, the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office no longer has confidence in the integrity of this prosecution," the statement read.

The suspects had been charged with burning the body of Mykaella Sharlman along the Mokelumne Trail on October 17.

Early in the investigation, the woman was considered a Jane Doe. Police focused on distinctive jewelry found at the crime scene, including a pendant with the letter K attached. The victim's body was found on fire by first responders. Investigators said the autopsy revealed the victim was dead before being discovered by Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Prosecutors offered their sympathy to the victim's family and said they would renew the prosecution if they are presented with an opportunity.