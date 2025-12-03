DA to announce charges in triple Westfield Valley Fair mall shooting.

A 17-year-old boy accused in a Black Friday shooting at the Westfield Valley Fair mall is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Wednesday, where prosecutors are expected to announce formal charges and whether they will seek to try him as an adult.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen is set to outline the allegations against the teen, who was arrested two days after the shooting. Because the suspect is a minor, authorities cannot release his name.

Police say the teenager, described as a suspected gang member, entered the mall with a woman pushing a stroller before confronting members of a rival group. He allegedly opened fire, striking his intended target. A teenage girl and an adult woman were injured in the crossfire but are expected to recover.

Investigators said the teen had prior contact with the department’s gang unit. In February, officers said he fled while carrying a loaded gun, but he was placed in a deferred judgment and probation program under Proposition 57, the state’s juvenile justice reform measure.

San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph criticized the limitations of current laws, saying violent offenses involving guns should not be treated the same as nonviolent property crimes.

"I’m not sure what it will take for well-intended lawmakers to wake up and realize that gun violence should never be lumped in with nonviolent property crimes in California’s efforts to reform our system," Joseph said.

The chief also noted a separate case involving a 13-year-old charged with fatally stabbing another teen at nearby Santana Row. Under California law, anyone under 14 cannot be tried as an adult.

If prosecutors seek to try the teen as an adult, a judge will make the final determination.