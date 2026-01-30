DA charges 26-year-old with trying to kill SF police officer in Oakland

Alameda County prosecutors have filed felony charges against a 26-year-old man accused of trying to kill a San Francisco police officer during what they described as a violent confrontation in Oakland.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office said Joseph Willis II was charged with attempted murder of a San Francisco Police Department officer and multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer performing official duties. Willis was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday in Oakland.

Prosecutors said Willis faces several felony counts, including attempted murder, three counts of assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, attempted carjacking, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened on Tuesday, when Willis allegedly tried to kill an on-duty San Francisco police officer in Oakland. The chase ended at 36th and Webster streets.

Prosecutors also allege he attempted to carjack a vehicle while resisting police efforts to arrest him.

Willis' charges also include sentencing enhancements alleging the use of a deadly weapon, causing great bodily injury, and committing the crimes while released on bail or his own recognizance in an unrelated felony case, according to prosecutors