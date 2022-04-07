DA declines to charge Alameda police for death of Mario Gonzalez

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office on Thursday determined there would be no charges against the officers involved in the death of 26-year-old Mario Gonzalez, according to the officers' attorney.

Alison Berry Wilkinson told KTVU on behalf of her clients, "The officers are grateful the district attorney recognized that this tragic death was an unintended consequence of their legitimate and lawful actions."

Neither of Gonzalez's civil attorneys nor his own mother was notified of the district attorney's decision as of Thursday evening.

The Huffington Post first reported that district attorney declined to charge the three involved officers, nearly one year after Gonzalez's death.

The Alameda City Attorney's Office said in an email to KTVU that the district attorney's office had completed its investigation into the case, but did not confirm what conclusion was made.

The city attorney's office said that information would be made available early next week.

In December, the Alameda County Coroner ruled Gonzalez's death a homicide and released an autopsy report showing that "the officers were applying pressure to [Mario’s] torso and legs with at least some of the weight of their bodies" and the "stress of the altercation and restraint" contributed to his death, along with his obesity, alcoholism, and recent use of methamphetamine.

The involved officers were identified as officers Eric McKinley, James Fisher, and Cameron Leahy.

Gonzalez died on April 19, 2021, during an encounter with Alameda police after neighbors called police to say that a man who appeared to be intoxicated was walking around a small parklet in front of their homes.

Body camera footage showed McKinley speaking to Gonzalez for nine minutes before he, Fisher and Leahy restrained him face-down on the ground for five minutes.

Gonzalez went limp while being restrained and didn’t have a pulse when he arrived at Alameda Hospital, according to the coroner’s report.

Federal civil rights lawsuits have been filed separately on behalf of Gonzalez's mother and son that allege the three officers "used excessive force against (Gonzalez), and unjustified deadly force that included a suffocating restraint" that caused the 26-year-old chef and father to die from restraint asphyxia.