The boyfriend of a missing Utah woman who was last seen at a beach bonfire in Santa Cruz County has denied any involvement in her disappearance.

"As God as my witness, I have nothing to do with it," Alex Nunez said during an interview with KSBW.

Nunez says he’s willing to take polygraph

Nunez said he is willing to take a polygraph test to prove he had nothing to do with the disappearance of 35-year-old Danielle Staley of Salt Lake City.

"I offered to take one. I have no problem with it. It's up to them," Nunez told the outlet. "Whatever they want to do, they can do it. But I did offer it to them. I said I will take a polygraph test. I would take any kind of tests you guys want."

Nunez has faced criticism online over the couple’s history of domestic violence, which led him to speak out publicly.

Staley last seen at Rio Del Mar Beach

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, Staley was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Rio Del Mar Beach, where she had been attending a bonfire with an unknown group.

"Staley’s personal belongings were found on the beach, and she has not been in contact with her family—behavior that is uncharacteristic and has raised additional concern," Sergeant Zach West explained.

Investigators later said new information indicates Staley may be at risk and that foul play could be involved.

Boyfriend reported her missing next day

Nunez told KSBW that he reported Staley missing a day after she was last seen at the bonfire. Nunez, who said he has asthma, told the outlet he skipped the bonfire and fell asleep in the camper van they were traveling in.

"And when I woke up, she wasn’t there," he said.

He said he’s determined to find Staley.

"I’m not stopping until I find her, and I’m not going anywhere. I’m right here," said Nunez, who has been interviewed several times by detectives.

Their camper van is being searched.

Investigators told Fox News Digital on Thursday that Nunez has been cooperative with their investigation and is not considered a suspect.

Investigators seek public's help

The sheriff’s office describes Staley as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and leopard-print leggings.

Detectives are asking the public for surveillance images to aid in their investigation.

"If you live near the Rio Beach Flats area and have any camera footage (home cameras, Ring/doorbell, surveillance, or dashcam), we are looking for footage between November 5th and 7th," the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the case or footage is urged to contact Santa Cruz sheriff’s investigators at 831-471-1121.