Danville police seaching for suspects who robbed a man in a parking lot and pistol whipped A witness

Danville police say they are searching for three suspects who robbed a man in a parking lot and then pistol whipped a witness who tried to intervene.

Police say officers responded to a call for an armed abbey at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Saturday at the Livery Shopping Center on Sycamore Valley Rd. .

According to police, the victim had just left a store and was walking back to his car when three armed suspects robbed him. Two suspects took the man's watch and when a witness tried to intervene, one of the suspects hit the witness with a pistol. Police say during the robbery, one suspect fired one round.

The suspects fled in a vehicle, but officials did not give any identifying information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Danville police.