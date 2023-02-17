The man accused of killing his wife, wounding her caregiver and destroying a neighbor's home when his San Francisco house blew up may be released from jail, a judge ruled Friday.

Darron Price will be granted bail, but will be restricted to home detention with an electronic monitor.

Prosecutors sought to deny bail, saying he was a flight risk because Price has dual citizenship in the United States and Australia.

Price faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, arson, drug manufacturing, and child endangerment. He has not yet entered a plea.

The explosion last week rattled homes up and down 22nd Avenue in the Sunset district.

Fire department officials said that fumes from the home's dryer likely sparked the butane tanks and other materials that investigators said were used to illegally manufacture hash oil in the residential property.