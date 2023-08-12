Day 2 of Outside Lands festival, SOMA tent closed again

Tens of thousands of people packed Golden Gate Park Saturday for Day Two of the Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco.

Nearly 75,000 people were there Friday for night one.

More than 225,000 people are expected to attend this weekend. All three days of the event are sold out.

The festival is celebrating its 15th year with more than 90 artists scheduled to perform.

Saturday's big headliners include the Foo Fighters and Lana Del Ray.

However, one of the attractions at the festival is closed again.

Organizers had also closed the SOMA Tent dance venue last night for safety reasons.

The festival's Twitter account announced the news but did not give a reason behind Saturday's closure.