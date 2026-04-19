Day one of I-80 closure diverts drivers without major gridlock

The Brief Day one of the Interstate 80 closure slowed traffic but avoided the catastrophic gridlock Caltrans had warned about. Many Bay Area travelers shifted to public transit, while large crowds still turned out for weekend events.



Day one of a partial closure along Interstate 80 brought slower traffic through parts of San Francisco but avoided the widespread gridlock officials had feared.

The project:

Caltrans shut down eastbound lanes between 4th and 17th streets over the weekend to complete rehabilitation work on a key stretch leading to the Bay Bridge.

The bridge itself remains open, along with all westbound lanes.

The project includes replacing bridge joints and repairing the roadway on the 71-year-old structure.

Drivers were detoured onto city streets including Folsom and Bryant, while officials urged the public to use transit.

Travelers turn to public transit

What they're saying:

At the San Francisco Ferry Building, many riders said they changed their plans to avoid potential delays.

"I was like, do you want to take the train or the ferry or the BART, and we knew it was going to be a beautiful day, we just came from the SF Art Fair and we were like, it'd be so nice to take the ferry for the first time," said Ariel Flight of Alameda, who hopped on at Jack London Square.

Others said the switch made their trips easier.

"I have a baby shower tonight here in the city in Pac Heights, and normally I would drive in, but I decided to take the ferry this weekend so I could avoid the traffic," said Xanadu Bruggers of Alameda.

Festival crowds remain strong

The closure coincided with the final weekend of the Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival in Japantown, which drew large crowds.

Local perspective:

Organizers said they had concerns about turnout.

"We were definitely concerned, but now seeing everyone out here didn't seem that it impacted it, so we're very grateful for that," said co-chair Yuki Nishimura. "Day one of this weekend is going fantastic. We have so many people coming out here today, we have the sunshine."

Festival organizers partnered with BART and Muni to encourage public transportation.

"Take public transit if you can, and just come out and walk over to the festival. We have the grand parade tomorrow as well," Nishimura said.

What’s next

Transit agencies said they are prepared for increased ridership throughout the weekend.

Eastbound lanes of I-80 are expected to reopen Monday at 6 a.m.