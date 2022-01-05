Dead body found inside burned van in Oakland

A dead body was discovered inside a burned van early Wednesday morning in Oakland.

The charred van was found on the 3300 block of Delaware Street in the Laurel neighborhood around 3:00 a.m., according to the Oakland Police Department.

Details about the fire and how it occurred have not been released.

The victim's identity is being withheld until the family is notified.

This is the third homicide of the new year in the city. Last year 134 homicides were investigated by Oakland police.

Officials ask anyone with information about this case to call the police at 510-238-3821.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Loved ones of slain Alameda County Sheriff's recruit 'distraught' over freeway shooting death