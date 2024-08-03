Dead body found near City College San Francisco

article

A dead body was found Wednesday morning near City College in San Francisco, police shared.

San Francisco police joined University police around 10:15 a.m. in the unit block of Frida Kahlo Way regarding a dead man that was found. Paramedics at the scene declared the man dead.

The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating.

Foul play is not suspected in this man's death.

It's unclear how the man died and how long he was lying in the area. It's also unclear if the man was a student or otherwise affiliated with City College.

KTVU reached out to CCSF about the man found near their campus and is awaiting comment.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444.