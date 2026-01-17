Deadheads, musicians gather in San Francisco to remember Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir

The Brief Thousands of Deadheads gathered in San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza Saturday to pay tribute to Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir. Weir died January 10 at 78, five months after taking the stage at Golden Gate Park with his band, Dead and Company. Musicians Joan Baez, Wynonna Judd and John Mayor, along with Mayor Daniel Lurie and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, were among those who paid tribute to Weir.



Thousands of people gathered in San Francisco Saturday to pay tribute to Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir, who died January 10 at 78.

Among those paying their respects were political leaders, world-renowned musicians, and Deadheads from near and far.

A star-studded tribute

Folk singer Joan Baez and country singer Wynonna Judd were among the musicians who paid tribute to Grateful Dead co-founder and beloved San Franciscan Bob Weir at a memorial Saturday in Civic Center Plaza.

"Bob took a chance on me. He staked his entire reputation on me joining a band with him," said singer-songwriter John Mayer, who was in Grateful Dead spinoff Dead and Company with Weir.

Local perspective:

"San Francisco and the grateful dead are inseparable," said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

Lurie fondly recalled words he shared with Weir backstage last August at Golden Gate Park, at what would be his final concert.

"That moment has stuck with me. A small exchange with a legend who never lost his humility," said Lurie.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi held up a sign Weir gave to her.

"The music will never stop, the love will not fade, and the light you brought into this world will continue to guide us," said Pelosi.

Deadheads gather to say goodbye

In Civic Center Plaza, there were Deadheads as far as the eye could see. Many of them say they just had to be there.

What they're saying:

"It's very heartbreaking. I knew I had to come," said Balprit Mannar of San Ramon.

"I heard about it Thursday night. I told my mom we're going to San Francisco. So we flew out Friday morning," said Tommy Caveny of Rochester, NY.

Tommy Caveny and his mother, Sue, traveled from upstate New York.

"It's like family dying. And that's how it is for everybody being here," said Sue Caveny. "Absolutely truly amazing that so many people loved this band and Bob.

Before the ceremony, devoted fans lined Market Street to watch a procession go by, signed personal messages to Bob, and left roses and photographs at a memorial on the plaza.

"Bob was a brother. He was one of us," said Benjamin Phillips of Salt Lake City, Utah.

"Just to know how cherished and loved he was and the impact he had on people's lives," said Mannar.

Remembering Weir's final performances in Golden Gate Park

Many of those paying tribute at Saturday's memorial were also at the Dead and Company shows last summer.

"I have lots of gratitude for how he left it, with the Dead 60 shows, and then pure silence after that--because, in the end, there was nothing else that needed to be said," said Phillips.

"The music is going to continue on through us, because we are the family and we are the music," said Leslie Morava of Big Sur.