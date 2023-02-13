Deadline looms to discipline Oakland police chief as new confidential report surfaces

article

The deadline is looming for Oakland’s mayor to decide whether she is going to discipline the city's embattled police chief as another confidential report obtained by KTVU shows outside investigators felt Chief LeRonne Armstrong wasn’t being honest and doesn’t have a deep desire to rid his department of internal corruption.

These findings may shape Mayor Sheng Thao's decision on whether she reinstates Armstrong to his post, disciplines him, or even terminates him for his role in handling investigations into misconduct by an Oakland sergeant. The ongoing scandal is the latest setback for the beleaguered police department, trying to free itself from 20 years of federal oversight.

The findings from the third confidential report obtained by KTVU are a mixed bag for the chief who was placed on leave Jan. 19.

On the one hand, the law firm of Clarence Dyer and Cohen did not "sustain" him for any findings, including command of duty. A "sustained finding" is a final determination by an investigating agency that the actions of an officer violated law or department policy.

But on the other hand, the firm's investigators found him to be "not credible" for the second time. In this instance, it was regarding how much he knew about a sergeant firing a gun in an elevator at police headquarters last spring. Armstrong claimed he didn't know anything about it because he was told to stay out of it – even though his subordinates said they provided him with regular updates, according to the report.

"This lack of candor and forthrightness by the chief of police…suggests that he was satisfied to distance himself from a process that appeared likely to expose deficiencies in the criminal investigation of repeated crimes and misconduct by an OPD sergeant," concluded the outside investigators from the Clarence Dyer and Cohen law firm.

Armstrong displayed a "lack of attention to internal processes that should have been laser-sharp and focused on an investigation involving a pattern of criminal misconduct," the report continued.

The Clarence Dyer and Cohen law firm investigators said they believe that under Armstrong, there is a "problem with the tone at the top – at least when it comes to the department’s commitment to policing itself."

But in a sit-down interview with KTVU on Monday, Armstrong said that he's between a rock and a hard place.

"It's difficult for me to do both," he said, meaning he can't both stay out of an investigation and make sure that it's running smoothly. He added that he feels "targeted" by these investigations. He hopes that if anyone takes the time to review all the evidence, they will see "I did nothing wrong."

As for whether he should be held responsible for the work of his subordinates, who may have withheld information, or even lied to him, Armstrong answered: "The buck stops with me. If I know. I didn't have all the information."

In hindsight, though, Armstrong acknowledged that some of the Internal Affairs investigations into the sergeant were "unacceptable." He declined to elaborate.

Instead, Armstrong wanted to stress what he felt was positive in this report. He was not found guilty of tampering with evidence or improperly commanding his staff.

Armstrong's attorney, Will Edelman, told KTVU: "The report positively confirms that the chief did his job. This is not surprising, because the report’s authors acknowledge that the chief was ‘walled off’ from this investigation relatively early when it was taken over by outside investigators. It was not his case to manage, and the report appropriately confirms he could not have mishandled an investigation he was not responsible for."

Armstrong stressed that under his watch, the Oakland Police Department has the highest rate of "sustained" findings during internal investigations among large police departments in California. This means that the department is serious about rooting out officer misconduct, he said. And he said that he has moved OPD closer to leaving federal oversight than any other chief.

"History has shown, I've held people accountable," the chief said. "I don't give special treatment."

The latest set of confidential reports totaling 50 pages are not as damning as two other confidential reports revealed last week; one of which recommended a "sustained finding" against Armstrong for his "gross dereliction of duty." In that case, it was how he handled a March 2021 hit-and-run investigation involving Sgt. Michael Chung. Armstrong disputes this finding.

Chung is the same sergeant who discharged his service gun in the elevator.

But this latest confidential report, dated Feb. 2, was also far from glowing.

The Clarence Dyer and Cohen firm was specifically referring to their belief that Armstrong wasn’t being truthful when he said he didn’t know anything about Chung firing off a gun in an Oakland police elevator in April 2022.

The law firm found Armstrong’s statements to be "inconsistent" and contradictory with others in his command staff as several of them, including Deputy Chief Darren Allison – who is now acting as chief – recalled providing Armstrong regular briefings on the matter. That’s despite the fact that Armstrong was supposed to have been "walled off" from the details of the investigation, according to the third confidential report.

For his part, Armstrong said he has provided the Oakland Police Commission and the mayor with his unedited recordings to persuade them that his version is accurate.

For the last month, the mayor has been considering what she should do with the chief, reviewing documents and speaking to stakeholders to shape her decision. She has the power to fire or discipline the chief if she chooses but she also may choose to do nothing.

According to the Oakland Police Departmental general order, discipline for rank-and-file officers should be completed within 30 calendar days of the sustained finding. It would make sense if the chief's discipline would follow that same timeline. But the chief is an at-will employee and the circumstances of his situation are unprecedented.

The Clarence Dyer and Cohen law firm first made public their recommended sustained findings on Jan. 18, meaning that if best practices are followed, the discipline deadline would be Wednesday. But no one has yet committed to that final date; and the Oakland Police Commission just moved their next meeting to Wednesday night.

Thao has declined interview requests.

But in a news conference last month, Thao insisted that when she put the chief on paid administrative leave on Jan. 19, the move was "not punitive" and she needed time to review all the documents and interviews herself.

Thao, a progressive mayor who put Armstrong on leave as one of her first moves in office, is in a politically precarious position.

She has been lobbied hard by Armstrong, the NAACP, the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce and many community members to keep the chief – a "son of Oakland" – in the post. Armstrong has repeatedly stated that the investigation into him was "baseless" and "unsupported."

Whatever the answer may be, this latest Oakland police saga highlights the agency’s revolving door of chiefs, an embarrassment to the department and the community.

Armstrong is the 12th person to serve in that role since 2009. And like other chiefs, he promised the public a new day of transparency and accountability when he took office two years ago.

If he is given his job back, will he still have the trust of the public?

Some community members speaking at an Oakland Police Commission meeting last week wondered about that aloud.

"I’m concerned that the [law firm] didn’t believe him because he wasn't honest," community member Assata Olugbala said last week at an Oakland Police Commission meeting. "This is concerning."

But disciplining the chief isn’t black and white in Oakland, where the police department is also under the supervision of the U.S. District Court due to previous scandals.

While the mayor has the power to discipline and terminate the chief, so does Robert Warshaw, who monitors the department for U.S. District Judge William Orrick. And there is also the Oakland Police Commission, which last week, formed a "discipline committee" and said they were taking over the investigation into the chief. Their role has been a little unclear, as they were not looped in originally with the outside investigation.

Because there are so many players, many questions arise: What happens if all three entities disagree? Who can overrule each other? Those answers remain to be seen.

In addition to the chief, several other Oakland police officers, lieutenants and captains were found at fault by the law firm in two separate investigations – one when Chung ripped the bumper off a neighbor’s Mercedes in San Francisco and the other, when he fired off his gun in an elevator a year later.

In all, six other Oakland police officers were found to have "sustained findings" against them, from the hit-and-run investigation to how the gun discharge was handled.

Before the gun discharge, Chung was found to have ripped the bumper off a neighbor’s Mercedes in their parking garage, left the scene and never reported it.

The city of Oakland only learned of the hit-and-run – and the $14,000 in damages – when the Mercedes owner filed an insurance claim. Chung was driving an OPD vehicle at the time.

Video at the scene showed that Chung stopped the department vehicle for five seconds before taking off, the outside investigation reported. In an interview with Internal Affairs, Chung said he had no recollection of what happened.

The IA investigators said that he didn’t believe Chung and wanted to write him up for a hit-and-run.

But former Capt. Wilson Lau told a subordinate to water down the IA report, which found that Chung was not guilty of a hit-and-run, but instead found that he was responsible for a lesser "preventable collision."

Armstrong signed off on the report, which he admitted he didn’t read, after some of his command staff told outside investigators that he didn’t ask any questions about it.

Chung received counseling and training.

Nearly a year later, Chung discharged a gun in the police department’s freight elevator and then threw the bullet casings into the bay before coming forward to report it.

The outside law investigators said they didn't believe Chung's story when he told a lieutenant he fired it in a failed suicide attempt, and they criticized the handling of the investigation overall. Chung has been on administrative leave ever since.

In May 2022, the federal monitor ordered the law firm of Clarence Dyer and Cohen to investigate both the hit-and-run and gun discharge, as he felt neither was adequately probed by OPD’s Internal Affairs division.

For now, he's waiting for his future to unfold. He feels that he has been unfairly sidelined for things he didn't know and for which he didn't know about.

"This is not a reflection of who I am or how I have led," he said. "I've done tremendous work and now it's being tarnished."

Lisa Fernandez is a reporter for KTVU. Email Lisa at lisa.fernandez@foxtv.com or call her at 510-874-0139. Or follow her on Twitter @ljfernandez.

