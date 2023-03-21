Deadly Bay Area storm knocks out power for 200,000 at its peak, blows window out of SF high rise

More than 123,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers remain without power in the Bay Area and major freeways and roads were closed as the latest round of strong winds and rain battered California.

A man was killed by a falling tree near Portola Valley in unincorporated San Mateo County just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to California Highway Patrol, the victim was in a work van traveling along Alpine Rd. near I-280 when a eucalyptus tree fell onto the van.

Another person was killed when a tree fell onto a car they were riding in, in Rossmoor near Walnut Creek, Contra Costa Fire Protection District officials said. The accident happened on Stanley Dollar Driver. The driver suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Evacuations were ordered in Santa Cruz County for people near Foreman Creek. The sheriff's office said a blockage was causing the water level to rise quickly.

San Francisco also saw downed trees—and wires across the city. Two people were critically wounded after they were struck by a falling tree on Post and Polk streets.

Flights were grounded at San Francisco International Airport due to the weather. The Federal Aviation Administration has since canceled those groundstops.

In the Oakland estuary, a section of a dock broke loose and floated away with boats connected to it.

Approximately five boats were attached to the dock as it floated through the waterway. Crews tied the runaway dock to a boat and hauled it to a safe place.

In San Francisco, strong winds likely caused a window to blow out of a high-rise building in the Financial District. According to the San Francisco Fire Department, nobody was injured by the falling glass.

Fire officials said somewhere between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. that a tree came down on a car and caught fire. Crews had to pull a person out at Lake Merced and Brotherhood Way. Their condition was not available.

Elsewhere in the city, fire officials said to avoid the 3rd Street Bridge in the Mission Bay area, where an industrial barge became loose and hit the bridge, damaging it.

Roadways

Trees have fallen all across the Bay Area causing dangerous travel for many on the roadways.

In Woodside, Glenwood Ave. between Canada Rd. and Hillside Dr. will be closed until further notice because of downed power lines, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's office.

Residents in the area are being asked shelter in place because of live wires in the area.

The sheriffs department said they do not know when PG&E will arrive to tend to the downed lines.

Connector lanes between Interstate-80 and I-780 in Vallejo were closed on Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer jack-knifed in the westbound lanes. Officials did not say when the lanes would reopen.

In Newark, power lines fell on Highway 84 near Newark Blvd. and Ardenwood Blvd. and brought traffic to a stop, prompting traffic backups. Also, a large eucalyptus tree fell on a pickup truck, pinning the driver's legs. A ram had to be used to stabilize the tree and the steering wheel was cut to extricate the driver and a passenger, Alameda County Fire Department said.

Multiple trees fell in East Palo Alto and were tangled in power lines. A video sent to KTVU of the tangled lines shows parts of a tree touching a car parked nearby.

An image sent to KTVU showed the aftermath of a tree that fell onto a truck on El Camino Real in Burlingame.

Another video sent to KTVU on Twitter, showed a man who nearly was struck by a downed tree in San Francisco's Presidio. "Stay inside!" he advised.

Power outages

According to the PG&E, as of 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 123,393 customers are without power.

PG&E sent the following power outage breakdown to KTVU.

San Francisco- 25,179

Peninsula- 21,901

North Bay- 5,845

East Bay- 62,978

South Bay- 7,490

Mass transit

All ferry services were canceled on Tuesday afternoon due to the winds, according to SF Bay Ferry alerts. In a tweet, San Francisco Bay Ferry said ferry service to and from San Francisco's Ferry Building were canceled due to "ocean-like waves." However, service did partially resume later in the evening.

Amtrack and Capitol Corridor experienced massive delays because of a derailment involving a tree.

A tree fell on a car, killing the passenger near Walnut Creek in Rossmoor. Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Photo: Contra Costa County Fire Protection District)