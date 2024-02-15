Deadly crash on Bay Bridge: 2 people die in Mini Cooper after car stalls

Two people in a Mini Cooper died Thursday morning on the lower deck of the Bay Bridge after being struck by the driver of a Toyota Tacoma, fire officials said.

San Francisco Fire Lt. Mariano Elias said that the Mini Cooper had stopped, or possibly broken down, in the No. 4 lane on the bridge, when the driver of the Tacoma slammed into it about 4:15 a.m.

Firefighters extricated the people inside the Mini Cooper but the driver and the rear passenger died, Elias said.

Two other people were taken to the hospital with major injuries, including a third Mini Cooper passenger and the driver of the Tacoma, officials said.

A Sig-Alert was issued for eastbound Interstate 80 west of Treasure Island.

By 5:30 a.m., only one lane of the eastbound lane of the bridge was open.

Traffic was only affecting drivers heading into Oakland.

The CHP cleared the scene shortly after 6 a.m.

CHP Officer Mark Andrews told KTVU that it's very difficult to know what to do if your car breaks down.

He said the driver should try to figure out if they can safely exit the car and get to the shoulder. But if you can't exit safely, he said to stay in your car, keep your seatbelt on and call 911 immediately.