Deadly hit-and-run, fatal shooting of Fresno woman in Oakland

Oakland police raced to the scene of seemingly unrelated events on Friday morning: A deadly hit-and-run and a fatal shooting.

The hit-and-run was reported about 5: a.m. at Third and Market Streets. A police officer said no one was in custody and said that a person died.

About 2:30 a.m., a fatal shooting was reported in West Oakland on 20th Avenue near International Boulevard, police said.

A police spokeswoman said that a woman from Fresno died of apparent gunshot wounds. Officers tried to save her, but couldn't.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.



